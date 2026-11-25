Ukraine’s parliament passed a bill Wednesday to regulate the cryptocurrency market and tax individuals’ profits from digital asset transactions.

The bill secured 271 votes in its final reading. Its main provisions would take effect on July 1, 2027, pending presidential signature.

Individuals would generally pay an 18% personal income tax and a 5% military levy on their net annual crypto profits. Crypto-to-crypto swaps would be exempt, and investors could carry forward losses to offset future crypto gains, Ukraine’s state news agency Ukrinform reported.

Investors who bought crypto before the rules take effect could opt for a lower income tax rate if they sell those holdings for fiat currency by the end of 2028. Under that option, the 5% income tax and 5% military levy would both apply to the full sale proceeds.

The National Bank of Ukraine would share oversight of the crypto market with the country’s National Securities and Stock Market Commission. The central bank would oversee issuers of stablecoins pegged to a single official currency.

The bill would also set rules for admitting foreign tokens that can function as electronic money to the Ukrainian market, central bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyy said.

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