The United Kingdom’s financial regulator is reportedly planning to push ahead with tighter restrictions on decentralized finance (DeFi), citing money laundering risks highlighted by the $6.3 billion Binance hack.

On Thursday, the Financial Times reported that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) plans to proceed with proposed authorization requirements for DeFi platforms, citing concerns over fraud, money laundering and insufficient consumer protections.

Jane Moore, the FCA’s head of payments and digital assets, said the speed and scale at which stolen funds move through DeFi platforms could undermine efforts to freeze assets and prevent money laundering.

Following the Oct. 29 Binance hack, attackers linked to North Korea used decentralized protocols, including THORChain, to move stolen assets. On Monday, US prosecutors moved to recover more than $1.1 billion in cryptocurrency stolen during the attack.

The FCA also reportedly plans to require all UK retail equity orders, including those involving tokenized stocks, to be executed on regulated platforms.

On Oct. 21, the FCA launched consultations on DeFi guidance and the scope of its broader crypto regulatory framework. Both consultations closed on Nov. 18, with final guidance expected in January 2027, ahead of the new regime’s implementation on Oct. 25, 2027.

Related: Binance says it obtained $6.5B worldwide freezing order after hack