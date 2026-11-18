Binance said it has secured a $6.5 billion worldwide freezing injunction from the Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts as it seeks to recover assets stolen in its record Oct. 29 hack.

The court orders target unidentified perpetrators of the attack and are intended to help issuers, exchanges and other partners freeze and return stolen assets, the company said in a statement shared with Cointelegraph on Wednesday.

The orders can be served via blockchain, according to M. Kendall Day of Gibson Dunn, which represents Binance. This allows legal notices to be delivered to wallet addresses rather than through traditional channels. Day said market participants would also be notified of updates to a “living list” of 26,000 wallet addresses identified as holding stolen assets.

Binance said some businesses require formal court orders before they can release, transfer or return frozen funds. The injunction’s $6.5 billion amount is not a tally of recovered assets, and the statement did not disclose how much had so far been returned under the orders.

Binance also said it obtained orders requiring stolen assets to be handed over. Separate interim orders cover assets frozen by certain named parties against whom no wrongdoing is alleged.

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The legal action follows other efforts to secure the stolen funds in the wake of the hack, the largest-ever in the crypto industry. As Cointelegraph reported on Nov. 13, the US Justice Department said it had obtained court authorization to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion in assets stolen from Binance. That amount was part of more than $2.7 billion frozen through government and private sector efforts, the DOJ said.

As Cointelegraph previously reported, the attackers converted stolen stablecoins into assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), which cannot be frozen, as they lack a central issuer. Blocking the stolen tokens also does not mean they’ll be returned to Binance.

Binance said last week it had since completed coverage of affected assets after committing more than $6.34 billion from its various treasury, Secure Asset Fund for Users and insurance funds. Still, replenishing customer assets is separate from recovering the stolen cryptocurrencies from the hack.

Related: North Korea denies role in $6.3B Binance hack, points finger at US

Binance pursues expansion across Asia

Separately, Binance’s Asia-Pacific head SB Seker told Reuters on Wednesday that the exchange plans to enter five Asian markets in 2027, prioritizing South and Southeast Asia. He did not name the markets and said details were expected in the first quarter.

Seker also said Binance did not need fresh capital to absorb the losses from the October hack.

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