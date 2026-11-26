Pablo Hernández de Cos, general manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and a critic of stablecoins, is set to succeed Christine Lagarde as president of the European Central Bank (ECB) after securing the backing of a majority of eurozone governments, the Financial Times reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Hernández de Cos, a former governor of Spain’s central bank, is expected to replace Lagarde on Feb. 7 after the Dutch government withdrew its support for rival candidate Klaas Knot, a former governor of the Dutch central bank. The appointment remains subject to formal approval.

Speaking at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in August, Hernández de Cos argued that stablecoins in their current form were not a credible means of payment at scale, favoring tokenized bank deposits for everyday payments and wholesale settlement.

While acknowledging some specialized uses for stablecoins, he warned that widespread adoption of US dollar-backed stablecoins abroad could undermine monetary sovereignty and weaken domestic monetary policy transmission, while a shift away from bank deposits could increase bank funding costs.

Hernández de Cos has been more receptive to central bank digital currencies. In a 2023 speech, he said that a digital euro could promote innovation in payments and safeguard Europe’s monetary sovereignty.

He is now poised to lead the ECB as it advances its digital euro project, with a pilot planned for 2027 and a potential launch in 2029, subject to legislative approval.

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