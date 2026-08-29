Stablecoin issuer rules across major markets. Source: BIS
Hong Kong, the UK and EU take a less restrictive approach, allowing some additional activities with separate authorization, regulatory consent or other applicable permissions.
The researchers also found that restrictions across all five jurisdictions apply to the issuing entity rather than the wider corporate group, meaning other group members can conduct activities that the stablecoin issuer itself cannot.
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