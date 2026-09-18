World Money is rolling out across more than 150 countries, combining stablecoin payments, digital asset rewards and trading in a self-custodial app.

World has launched World Money, a self-custody financial “super app” combining stablecoin payments, digital asset rewards and trading.

The rollout began Thursday in more than 150 countries, World said, with features varying by location. Users can send supported digital assets, including stablecoins, to a recipient’s World username, deposit eligible assets to earn rewards, and buy and sell digital assets through exchanges.

The app lets users access “Mini Apps” such as Kalshi, Credit and Morpho. A partnership with Stripe allows users to fund their accounts and buy stablecoins with Apple Pay, starting with users in the US.

World has been expanding the financial capabilities of World App since its launch in May 2023, when it combined World ID with a crypto wallet, stablecoin transfers and token trading.

In October 2024, World introduced World App 3.0 as a “super app for humans,” adding third-party Mini Apps and a Vault feature for earning on assets. In November 2025, it piloted virtual bank accounts in the US before rolling it out to more countries a month later, allowing paychecks and bank deposits that are converted into USDC.

Related: Tools for Humanity expands World app toward super-app model

With the launch of World Money, World said its identity and financial services are now split across two dedicated apps.

World ID App handles identity verification and credentials, while World Money provides wallet, payment and other financial features. Existing World App and World ID App users can use their existing accounts for World Money, the company said.

World Money is operated by Tools for Humanity, the company co-founded by Sam Altman and Alex Blania that develops technology for the World network.

Magazine: Bitcoin treasury firms can outperform BTC... but is the risk worth taking?