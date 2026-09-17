Source: Cointelegraph
The adoption trend is not lost on the largest German banks.
The country’s biggest, Deutsche Bank, revealed on Wednesday that it was awaiting regulatory approval to launch crypto custody solutions for institutional clients in Europe, with a license expected in October.
In April 2024, Germany’s largest federal bank, the Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, started offering crypto custody solutions after partnering with the Austria-based Bitpanda for its institutional custody platform.
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Meanwhile in the UK, the FCA on Wednesday issued final guidance outlining when crypto activities may require authorization under the country’s incoming regulatory regime.
The regulator will open licensing applications on Sept. 30, with a Feb. 28, 2027 deadline for firms seeking transitional arrangements ahead of the new regime taking effect on Oct. 25, 2027.
On Thursday, the FCA announced that it sent a cease-and-desist letter to three London locations suspected of facilitating illegal peer-to-peer crypto trading.
The UK Parliament approved regulations bringing digital assets within the FCA’s regulatory remit in February and finalized a package of rules and guidance in June.
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