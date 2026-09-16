The FCA’s new guidance outlines which crypto activities may require authorization as firms prepare for the UK’s incoming digital asset regulatory regime.

The UK Financial Conduct Authority has issued final guidance outlining when crypto activities may require authorization under the country’s incoming regulatory regime.

The guidance covers activities such as issuing qualifying stablecoins, operating crypto trading platforms, dealing and arranging transactions, safeguarding cryptoassets and arranging crypto staking. It is intended to help firms determine whether their activities fall within the regulatory perimeter and which permissions they will need to operate under the new framework.

Existing registrations and permissions will not automatically convert under the new regime, meaning firms will need to determine whether they require FCA authorization or a variation of permission.

Firms covered by the FCA’s new crypto authorization guidance. Source: Financial Conduct Authority

“Getting ready for regulation starts with understanding how the regime applies to your business,” said David Geale, the FCA’s executive director of consumers, payments and competition. “This guidance gives firms the clarity they’ve asked for so they can prepare with confidence.”

The FCA will open applications on Sept. 30, with a Feb. 28, 2027 deadline for firms seeking transitional arrangements ahead of the new regime taking effect on Oct. 25, 2027. The regulator also plans to consult on further changes to its perimeter guidance later this year.

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UK crypto regulatory framework takes shape

The FCA’s latest guidance comes as the UK moves toward implementing a broader regulatory framework for digital assets.

Parliament approved regulations bringing cryptoassets within the FCA’s regulatory remit in February, while the regulator finalized a package of rules and guidance in June.

Last week, the House of Lords voted 194–138 to add an amendment to the Financial Services and Markets Bill requiring the Treasury to develop a digital asset strategy covering cryptoassets, stablecoins, tokenized securities and digital financial infrastructure within 12 months of the bill becoming law.

The FCA has also been advancing its work on tokenized assets. On Monday, the regulator sought feedback on whether some tokenized gold products should be exempt from UK fund rules, while the FCA and Bank of England said they plan to publish a roadmap for tokenization in wholesale financial markets later this year.

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