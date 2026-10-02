Source: ZachXBT
In 2023, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned two crypto traders, one from Hong Kong and the other from China, for their role in helping the DPRK convert stolen crypto and bypass financial controls.
ZachXBT has also linked Chinese actors to the laundering of funds from the $387.5 million Bitget exploit in September.
In a post to X on Sept. 28, ZachXBT said Chinese actors allegedly laundering funds on behalf of the North Korean hackers had been openly seeking support in public Discord servers and Telegram channels operated by services they used. ZachXBT said one of the operators had also been involved in laundering funds from the $292 million Kelp DAO exploit in April.
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