A decree published on Nov. 25 would give Spain’s financial intelligence unit, Sepblac, the power to freeze crypto accounts and halt transactions without prior judicial authorization when it suspects money laundering or terrorist financing.

The measures are scheduled to take effect on Jan. 25, 2027. Under Spain’s Constitution, the Congress of Deputies must vote to ratify or repeal the decree within 30 days of its promulgation. If ratified, crypto companies operating in Spain would have to comply with suspension orders or face financial penalties.

According to the decree, Sepblac would be able to suspend the use of a digital asset account or a business relationship for up to five business days, while transactions in progress could be held for up to 10 business days. Although the initial suspension of an account or transaction would be at the discretion of Sepblac, it could be extended by a court at the request of public prosecutors.

Nikolai Timofejev, head of licensing and regulatory affairs at legal consulting firm Prifinance, told Cointelegraph that crypto firms should start preparing for the change before it takes effect. “My advice is to treat it like an operational workstream with a named person who receives Sepblac’s orders,” he said. “Non-compliance amounts to a very serious infringement attracting fines starting at €150,000.”

Firms to act quickly on Sepblac orders

Timofejev explained that crypto companies should be ready to respond quickly, acting on suspension orders the day they receive them to avoid penalties.

The person in charge of responding to Sepblac’s orders should have the authority to “immediately (same day) freeze client withdrawals and transactions.” Companies affected would be responsible for tracking when each order expires.

Firms are also required to report suspicious activity to Sepblac, which, under the decree, would have three business days to issue a transaction suspension order if warranted.

Timofejev expressed support for the decree, saying he hoped “to see similar measures implemented across the entire EU.”

For crypto service providers operating in Spain, the new rules would add another layer of compliance obligations alongside those established under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA).

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