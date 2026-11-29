A governance-enabled account minted 1 billion IBS tokens and swapped them for USDT, draining the token’s liquidity pool.

Pots Money’s IBS token was exploited Sunday on BNB Chain after a governance-enabled account minted 1 billion tokens and exchanged them for about $5.71 million in Tether (USDT), according to onchain monitors.

PeckShieldAlert said the stolen funds remained in an identified wallet and IBS had dropped 100%.

TokenPost reported that two rounds of minting and selling drained USDT from the IBS/USDT liquidity pool.

The mechanism allowed the account to turn newly created IBS into USDT already held by the pool. Pots Money had not identified affected liquidity providers or disclosed a recovery plan by press time.

Pots Money describes IBS as its algorithmic, collateral-backed activity token with a $1 floor.

Cointelegraph reported last month that hacks had soared to $1.18 billion across 107 recorded incidents in the third quarter, according to security company Hacken.

Hacken’s Q3 report attributed 77% (about $906 million) to compromised suppliers or developer tools, publicly disclosed fixes that had not been deployed or other components outside security reviews.

The median loss across all 107 incidents was $670,000.

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