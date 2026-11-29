A deadline that could see cryptocurrency ATM machines banned in Massachusetts is fast approaching.

Proposed legislation that would prohibit them must be passed and signed into law by Jan. 5, according to a Sunday report in the Boston Herald, or it will have to be reintroduced in the next session.

The bill’s sponsor, state Senator John Cronin, a Democrat, said he hopes Massachusetts will “stop being a soft target” for theft by ATM machine. “There’s a growing awareness of the harm that this industry and these machines do to our community and our residents,” he told the newspaper.

Many US state governments and municipalities have begun cracking down on crypto ATM operators in response to incidents of residents, particularly senior citizens, being conned into sending funds to scammers.

Some states have sought to just regulate the kiosks, rather than ban them, Cronin said, “but the fraud doesn’t stop and the thefts don’t stop.”

The FBI received 13,460 complaints about crypto ATM kiosks in 2025, with losses totaling nearly $389 million.

Cointelegraph reported in August that Hawaii became the fourth state to enforce a total ban on digital asset kiosks, following similar legislation in Minnesota, Tennessee and Indiana. Several other states have such bills in the works.

South Dakota and Wyoming have passed laws placing strict guardrails on crypto ATM activities.

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