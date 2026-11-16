Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed blockchain technology and tokenization as opportunities for the UK’s financial sector, despite persistent doubts about cryptocurrencies.

Speaking at Solana’s Breakpoint conference in London on Monday, Johnson maintained his position that Bitcoin (BTC) resembles a Ponzi scheme, following an opinion piece published in the Daily Mail in March. He questioned who investors could hold accountable if funds were stolen.

However, Johnson distinguished his criticism of digital assets from his view of the underlying technology, saying the UK should be at the forefront of tokenization.

Lord Ross Kempsell, who joined Johnson on stage, said although he shared his reservations on cryptocurrencies, “on the parts of the industry that can be brought into a regulated perimeter, which the regulators are working on, there’s a lot of scope here for a high growth industry.”

Lord Kempsell pushes for regulators’ collaboration with market

Kempsell, whom Johnson nominated for a peerage in 2022, told the panel that more than 8% of UK adults hold crypto, in line with Financial Conduct Authority-commissioned research published in December 2025. Speaking to Cointelegraph after his stage appearance, he said, “I’m a very big believer in making London and keeping London as the onchain capital for innovation.”

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He argued that consumer protection and financial innovation should not be treated as competing priorities, pointing to the UK’s established fintech industry as an example of how regulation can coexist with innovation in the country. He said the UK should avoid introducing a single, all-encompassing piece of crypto legislation, opting instead for “a more ad-hoc approach” to regulation.

He called for collaboration between the regulators and market participants to understand both the risks and opportunities. While he saw consumer protection as “paramount,” he felt it was unfair to single out the crypto industry as the only sector where consumer protection was at risk.

“Really what I care about is the economic growth potential that there is in this industry, the job creation potential, and also its wider links to tech, AI and traditional financial innovation. London’s always been at the center of those historically,” Kempsell told Cointelegraph.

When asked about the approach of the current administration in the UK, he highlighted that “they need to make sure that they get the fundamental market conditions right.” In his eyes, that meant making the UK a competitive player in regard to tax and facilitating business innovation.

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Industry points to market infrastructure

Tim Meggs, co-founder of London-based digital asset trading firm Lo:Tech, said Johnson “made a fair point about people getting burned,” but said most of the losses experienced by the industry stemmed from thin liquidity and a lack of visibility over how prices were made.

“If the FCA gets its perimeter right, the UK has a chance to make that kind of transparency the norm,” Meggs said. “But until the clearing and prime broking infrastructure catches up, good rules won’t be enough on their own to make London the place where serious digital asset trading gets done.”

Robin Nordnes, founder and CEO of Solana infrastructure firm Raiku, argued that Johnson’s question about who is in charge makes the case for blockchain, since a public ledger needs no guarantor. “Every transaction on Solana is public and can be checked by anyone, which is more than you can say for most of what happens in the City,” he said.

Nordnes warned that “if Westminster keeps treating this as retail speculation, the trading systems behind the next generation of markets will be built in New York and Singapore, and London will end up renting them.”

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