Michael Saylor’s Strategy bought 485 Bitcoin for $33.4 million last week while spending nearly seven times as much repurchasing STRC preferred shares.

The company purchased the Bitcoin (BTC) at an average price of $68,887 between Monday and Sunday, bringing its holdings to 850,849 BTC, according to a Monday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Strategy said it raised $244.7 million by selling 2.09 million common shares (MSTR), using $33.4 million to buy Bitcoin, $206.3 million to fund STRC repurchases and $5 million to its separate cash balance. It funded the remaining $21.8 million in buybacks with interest earned on its cash and short-term investments.

The company repurchased 2.28 million STRC shares during the week. STRC is Strategy’s variable-rate preferred stock, which pays regular dividends to shareholders.

Strategy reported a $4.75 billion US dollar reserve after using $18.9 million to pay preferred stock dividends. Its separate cash balance stood at $151.2 million as of Sunday.

The company also maintained STRC’s annual dividend rate at 12% for December, saying it intends to keep the rate steady until the shares demonstrate sustained trading near $100.

Strategy spent $188.3 million repurchasing STRC shares and $81.9 million buying Bitcoin the previous week.

Strategy’s MSTR stock fell 8.45% to $102.2 in Monday’s premarket trading, while STRC declined 0.78% to $99.1, according to Yahoo Finance. The losses followed MSCI’s confirmation last week that it would remove Strategy from its global equity indexes after the Nov. 30 market close.

Related: Strategy stock sheds 5% amid MSCI index removal, Bitcoin sell-off