Strategy bought 1,036 Bitcoin for $81.9 million last week, bringing its holdings to 850,364 BTC.

The company paid an average of $79,012 per BTC last week, according to its Monday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Strategy said it paid a total of $64.16 billion for its Bitcoin holdings, at an average price of $75,456 per coin. Its holdings now account for roughly 4.05% of Bitcoin’s maximum 21 million supply.

Since the start of October, Strategy has spent about $1.06 billion buying back its STRC preferred shares, nearly five times the $219.7 million it spent on Bitcoin over the same period.

Strategy spends $188.3 million on STRC buybacks

Strategy raised $283.8 million in net proceeds last week by selling about $2.05 million shares of tis common stock (MSTR) through its at-the-market offering program.

Strategy used $188.3 million of those proceeds to repurchase about 1.89 million STRC shares, following $208.2 million in buybacks the previous week. It spent $81.9 million on Bitcoin and allocated another $13.6 million to its USD Cash balance.

Related: Strategy shareholders approve daily dividends for four preferred stocks

Strategy’s separate US dollar reserve fell to $4.77 billion from $4.79 billion after the company drew $21.1 million to pay dividends on its preferred stock.

Its USD Cash balance rose about 10% to $146.2 million from $132.7 million.

The latest Bitcoin purchase follows Strategy’s acquisition of 811 BTC for $65.5 million the previous week.

Strategy’s common stock fell 3% to $125 in Monday’s premarket trading, while its STRC preferred shares edged down 0.06% to $99.7, according to Yahoo Finance.

Magazine: What Democrats’ US midterm sweep means for the CLARITY Act