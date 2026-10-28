Source: Michael Saylor
Strategy’s preferred stocks carry annual dividend rates ranging from 8% to 12%, with STRC offering a variable rate currently set at 12%. The other three securities pay fixed dividends, while STRK also gives investors the option to convert their holdings into Strategy common stock.
Related: Strategy skips Bitcoin purchases, spends $205M on STRC buybacks
Fellow Bitcoin treasury company Strive introduced daily cash dividends on its SATA preferred stock in June, months ahead of Strategy’s planned changes. The company has since launched a second preferred security, SATS, offering a fixed 15% annual dividend rate, with daily payments scheduled to begin Nov. 9, subject to declaration.
Strive closed a $630 million SATS offering on Oct. 20, selling 7 million shares at $90 each. The company said proceeds could be used for Bitcoin purchases and other corporate purposes, but has not disclosed how much it intends to allocate to the cryptocurrency.
Strategy remains the largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holder, with 848,517 BTC, while Strive ranks fourth with 43,000 BTC, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net data.
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