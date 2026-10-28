Bitcoin treasury company Strategy said Wednesday that shareholders approved amendments allowing its four preferred stocks to pay daily dividends, with 99.3% of votes cast in favor, according to preliminary results.

The amendments cover Strategy’s four preferred securities — STRF, STRC, STRK and STRD — shifting dividend payments from semi-monthly or quarterly schedules to every business day. Dividends will accrue daily, including weekends and holidays, without changing their annual dividend rates.

Strategy expects daily payments on STRC to begin Nov. 2, with STRF, STRK and STRD following on Jan. 4, 2027. Strategy said the changes are designed to shorten the time between earning dividends and receiving cash, while supporting liquidity and price stability in its preferred shares.

Source: Michael Saylor

Strategy’s preferred stocks carry annual dividend rates ranging from 8% to 12%, with STRC offering a variable rate currently set at 12%. The other three securities pay fixed dividends, while STRK also gives investors the option to convert their holdings into Strategy common stock.

Related: Strategy skips Bitcoin purchases, spends $205M on STRC buybacks

Strive expands daily dividend offerings with $630 million raise

Fellow Bitcoin treasury company Strive introduced daily cash dividends on its SATA preferred stock in June, months ahead of Strategy’s planned changes. The company has since launched a second preferred security, SATS, offering a fixed 15% annual dividend rate, with daily payments scheduled to begin Nov. 9, subject to declaration.

Strive closed a $630 million SATS offering on Oct. 20, selling 7 million shares at $90 each. The company said proceeds could be used for Bitcoin purchases and other corporate purposes, but has not disclosed how much it intends to allocate to the cryptocurrency.

Strategy remains the largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holder, with 848,517 BTC, while Strive ranks fourth with 43,000 BTC, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net data.

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