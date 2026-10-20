Strive, the Bitcoin treasury company led by chairman and CEO Matt Cole, closed its upsized initial public offering of SATS preferred stock on Oct. 20, raising $630 million gross, according to the company’s announcement.

The company has not specified how much of the proceeds it will use to buy Bitcoin (BTC).

Strive sold 7 million shares at $90 each. The company estimated net proceeds of $608.15 million after underwriting discounts, commissions and expenses, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net. In an SEC filing, Strive said it intended to use the funds for general corporate purposes, including Bitcoin purchases, working capital, income-generating assets, capital expenditures, share repurchases and acquisitions.

SATS carry a 15% annual dividend on its $100 stated amount, equivalent to $15 per share annually if paid in full. Dividends are cumulative and payable when declared by Strive’s board. At the $90 IPO price, the stated dividend represents an annualized amount equal to 16.67% of the purchase price.

At an illustrative Bitcoin price of $82,500, Strive’s estimated $608.15 million in net proceeds could purchase approximately 7,372 BTC before fees. If fully allocated to BTC, the purchase would increase Strive’s reported holdings from 36,818 BTC to roughly 44,190 BTC, potentially surpassing Metaplanet’s reported 44,000 BTC.

SATS dividends are scheduled to be payable each business day beginning Nov. 9, subject to declaration. The first payment, if declared in full, will include accruals dating from the Oct. 20 closing.

Strive chief risk officer Jeff Walton said the company has no debt or maturities and is focused on a single obligation: paying dividends.

Magazine: Made an ‘honest’ mistake with crypto taxes? New bill offers way out