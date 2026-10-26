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Written by Helen Partzstaff writerEdited by Robert Lakinstaff editor

Strategy skips Bitcoin purchases, spends $205M on STRC buybacks

Latest NewsPublishedOct 26, 2026

Strategy made no Bitcoin purchases or sales last week, as its STRC preferred stock buybacks reduced its USD Cash balance by 46% to $242.4 million.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy refrained from buying or selling Bitcoin last week, choosing instead to spend $204.9 million on STRC preferred stock buybacks.

Strategy repurchased 2.07 million shares between Monday and Friday, reporting no Bitcoin (BTC) transactions or stock sales through its at-the-market offering program, according to its Monday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company said its Bitcoin holdings remained at 848,517 BTC, acquired for $64.02 billion at an average price of $75,446 per coin. At Monday’s US equities open, the biggest cryptocurrency was trading hands at roughly $79,992 apiece.

Strategy’s US dollar reserve remained unchanged from the previous week, at $4.83 billion, Its USD Cash balance fell around 46% to $242.4 million from $447.3 million after management used $204.9 million to repurchase STRC shares.

Since October began, Strategy has spent about $664 million repurchasing STRC preferred shares, compared with $72.3 million buying 851 BTC.

The pause came as Bitcoin fell toward $80,000 last week after reaching $84,777 on Wednesday, according to CoinGecko.

Strategy’s common stock (MSTR) fell 2.2% to $142.80 in Monday’s premarket activity, while its STRC preferred shares edged down 0.01% to $99.35, according to Yahoo Finance.

Related: Bitcoin rally could revive treasury buying, but easy-money days over

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