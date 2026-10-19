Saylor identified restrictive trade, foreign and monetary policies as headwinds for Bitcoin, while highlighting growing bank adoption and the tokenization of traditional financial assets as potential drivers.
Ahead of Monday’s Nasdaq open, MSTR shares were trading more than 2.5% higher in premarket activity, according to Yahoo Finance. The shares closed Friday down about 9.6%, at $138.83 apiece. STRC shares also gained around 0.8% in premarket trading to $98.45, after falling 1.8% on Friday.
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