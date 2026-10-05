The quarterly increase marked a sharp slowdown in net accumulation from Q2, when Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings increased nearly 11% from 762,099 BTC to 846,000 BTC.
Q3’s net increase of 1,666 BTC was worth about $143 million at the time of publication. By comparison, Strategy spent about $1.38 billion repurchasing STRC during the quarter.
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Strategy also reported a preliminary $20.91 billion gain on its digital assets for the quarter, largely reflecting an increase in the fair value of its existing Bitcoin holdings.
Strategy’s MSTR shares were up 2.9% in premarket activity on Monday at $164.60, while STRC traded near its $100 stated amount at $99.45, according to Yahoo Finance. Bitcoin was trading around $86,063 at the time of publication, according to CoinGecko.
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