Bitcoin whales are bucking the years-long trend of trimming their balances toward the end of the year. Instead, they are accumulating the cryptocurrency despite falling prices and dwindling unrealized profits.

According to onchain analytics firm CryptoQuant, whales added about 121,000 Bitcoin (BTC) to their holdings between Sept. 30 and Nov. 21, taking their combined balance to nearly 2.95 million BTC, despite a price decline of nearly 30% over the same period.

CryptoQuant defines whales as addresses holding between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC. Unrealized profits across addresses holding at least 1,000 BTC have shrunk 81% to $23.8 billion from $124.7 billion on Sept. 30.

The report, supported by crypto lending platform CoinRabbit, notes that whales have historically reduced their holdings toward the end of the year in both bull and bear markets. Since 2017, whale balances have declined in seven of the nine previous fourth quarters, with 2019 and 2020 being the only exceptions.

Meanwhile, dolphins, a term referring to addresses holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC, have slightly reduced their holdings. The group shed about 15,169 BTC, representing 0.28% of its holdings.

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Bitcoin loans may be taking the place of sales

The accumulation comes as Bitcoin has lost about 32% of its value since the beginning of the year, with the cryptocurrency trading at around $59,750 at 6:45 p.m. UTC on Friday, according to TradingView data. The report notes that borrowing against Bitcoin holdings may be allowing some large investors to access liquidity without selling their assets.

According to CryptoQuant, among CoinRabbit users with more than $100,000 in loans, the number of Bitcoin-backed loans increased by 298.9% month-on-month in October, while total loan volume fell by 16.2%.

The pattern contrasts with October 2025, when the number of Bitcoin-backed loans fell by 3.7% but total loan volume increased by 122.8%.

CryptoQuant suggested that the shift toward more frequent but smaller loans could indicate that large holders are borrowing to raise cash instead of selling Bitcoin.

Crypto tax firm Summ suggested the shift could also be linked to the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). Since January, participating jurisdictions have begun requiring crypto exchanges and other service providers to collect users’ transaction data for tax authorities, with the first international exchanges of tax-related information expected in 2027.

Summ CEO Shane Brunette said holding BTC and borrowing against it are rational responses “to a world where every sale is visible.”

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