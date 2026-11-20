Value of XMR1 purchases linked to funds from four November hacks. Source: Bitquery
Bitquery said its onchain investigation could not establish how the deployer account’s private key was obtained or who controlled it during the transfers, leaving the circumstances of the suspected compromise unconfirmed.
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PerpetualCow, the pseudonymous operator of Wagyu, the service behind XMR1, attributed the collapse to an alleged breach of hosting provider 1984, claiming that customer data and internal server files had been exposed.
According to PerpetualCow, the XMR1 deployer key had been stored on a server that was subsequently deleted, but the hosting provider allegedly retained logs and files associated with it.
Source: Perpetual Cow
PerpetualCow also pledged to personally reimburse affected traders and said Wagyu would relaunch at a later date, although no timeline was provided.
Cointelegraph contacted the operator for additional details about the suspected breach and reimbursement plans but had not received a response by publication.
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