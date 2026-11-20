A wrapped version of Monero (XMR) plunged more than 99% on Hyperliquid on Friday after a wallet that received tokens from the deployer account sold approximately $13.5 million worth of the asset, according to blockchain analytics firm Bitquery.

The token, known as XMR1, fell from around $500 to $1 in roughly 30 minutes, a 99.8% decline, according to Bitquery. Wrapped tokens are designed to represent other cryptocurrencies on different blockchains, allowing them to be traded outside their native networks. The collapse affected XMR1 rather than Monero’s native cryptocurrency.

According to Bitquery’s onchain analysis, the wallet received 5.2 million XMR1 tokens from the deployer account before selling approximately $13.5 million worth of the asset on Friday.

The firm traced $13.28 million in USDC transferred to Arbitrum, where $13.22 million was exchanged for 7,467 Ether (ETH) through CoW Protocol. Most of the ETH was subsequently bridged to Ethereum.

Bitquery also found that proceeds from four hacks earlier in November, involving Across Protocol, Kava, Lighter and Safe, had been used to purchase approximately $6.6 million worth of XMR1, apparently as a route to native Monero. The firm said it found no onchain evidence linking those incidents to Friday’s suspected exploit.

Value of XMR1 purchases linked to funds from four November hacks. Source: Bitquery

Bitquery said its onchain investigation could not establish how the deployer account’s private key was obtained or who controlled it during the transfers, leaving the circumstances of the suspected compromise unconfirmed.

Related: Binance hacker moves nearly $600M in ETH, routes funds through THORChain, Chainflip

Wagyu operator blames suspected infrastructure breach

PerpetualCow, the pseudonymous operator of Wagyu, the service behind XMR1, attributed the collapse to an alleged breach of hosting provider 1984, claiming that customer data and internal server files had been exposed.

According to PerpetualCow, the XMR1 deployer key had been stored on a server that was subsequently deleted, but the hosting provider allegedly retained logs and files associated with it.

Source: Perpetual Cow

PerpetualCow also pledged to personally reimburse affected traders and said Wagyu would relaunch at a later date, although no timeline was provided.

Cointelegraph contacted the operator for additional details about the suspected breach and reimbursement plans but had not received a response by publication.

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