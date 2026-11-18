Ledger has warned customers who purchased hardware wallets in Berlin since January 2026 to contact its support team as the company investigates reports of tampered devices in Germany and the United Arab Emirates.

In a Wednesday update, Ledger said its investigation into a hardware wallet tampering campaign had identified several suspicious devices in Berlin. The company also acknowledged reports of tampered devices in Dubai, where two customers recently reported losing a combined $604,000 in cryptocurrency.

Ledger said the incidents were connected to the same distribution-channel tampering campaign first investigated in Southeast Asia in October, when the company asked authorized reseller CryptoBilis to suspend sales and shipments amid reports of cryptocurrency thefts. Ledger also confirmed that one Ledger Nano Gen 5 had been affected in the region.

According to the hardware wallet maker, all confirmed tampered devices contained similar physical modifications designed to capture users’ recovery phrases during setup. The company said it had found no vulnerability in its secure chip or operating system and no confirmed cases involving devices purchased directly from its website.

Ledger is also offering physical inspections, including X-ray analysis, at its factory in Vierzon, France, for customers concerned their devices may have been compromised.

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