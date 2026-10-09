Source: Ledger Support
Ledger has not disclosed how many customers may be affected or the value of the reported losses. The company also has not identified the cause of the incidents or confirmed whether the devices were compromised.
Separately, onchain researchers reported suspected cryptocurrency thefts involving addresses across several blockchains. Researcher tanuki42 identified eight wallet addresses allegedly linked to more than $72 million in losses, while fellow investigator Specter estimated losses exceeding $86 million across Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tron.
Ledger has not confirmed either estimate, and the extent of any connection to the CryptoBilis investigation remains unclear.
Source: Specter
Crypto security organization Security Alliance (SEAL) amplified tanuki42’s findings on X, urging anyone whose funds were transferred to the identified addresses to contact its incident-response team. The organization did not provide an independent estimate of losses or identify a cause for the suspected thefts.
In a statement to Cointelegraph, Ledger said the incident appeared to be isolated to the reseller and affected market, adding that it had received no reports involving devices purchased directly from the company.
“Ledger’s infrastructure, systems and services were not compromised,” the company said, adding that its investigation remains ongoing.
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