Two Ledger owners have reported cryptocurrency thefts involving hardware wallets they say were purchased from an authorized retailer in Dubai, raising concerns that a hardware wallet tampering campaign had also spread to the UAE.

An X user posting as Rewinsky on Monday said they found their Ledger Flex had been tampered with after reporting the loss of about 1,300 Solana (SOL). Mark Karpelès’ Ledger Implant OSINT registry subsequently confirmed the device as containing a hardware implant.

The photo shows the same kind of antenna as seen in other Ledger Flex implants, according to Mark Karpeles. Source: Ledger Implant OSINT

A second owner, posting as New Babylon Order Worldwide, said Tuesday that 507,000 USDt (USDT) was stolen from their Ledger Stax on Saturday. They said the device was bought new at Virgin Megastore Dubai on Oct. 11, two days after Ledger publicly disclosed an investigation into crypto losses involving devices sold by Southeast Asian reseller CryptoBilis.

The reports suggest the Ledger device tampering has extended past retailers in just Asia and Europe. Ledger lists Virgin Megastores among its authorized retailers in the United Arab Emirates.

Virgin Megastore lists eight stores in Dubai, including branches at Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Hills Mall.

Cointelegraph reached out to Ledger and Virgin Megastore for comment.

Related: Tampered Ledger reported in Singapore a month before news broke: Asia Express