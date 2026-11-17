A second owner, posting as New Babylon Order Worldwide, said Tuesday that 507,000 USDt (USDT) was stolen from their Ledger Stax on Saturday. They said the device was bought new at Virgin Megastore Dubai on Oct. 11, two days after Ledger publicly disclosed an investigation into crypto losses involving devices sold by Southeast Asian reseller CryptoBilis.
The reports suggest the Ledger device tampering has extended past retailers in just Asia and Europe. Ledger lists Virgin Megastores among its authorized retailers in the United Arab Emirates.
Virgin Megastore lists eight stores in Dubai, including branches at Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Hills Mall.
Cointelegraph reached out to Ledger and Virgin Megastore for comment.
Related: Tampered Ledger reported in Singapore a month before news broke: Asia Express