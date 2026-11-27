Bluefin will discontinue its perpetual futures trading services on Dec. 4 to redirect resources toward spot trading and tokenized real-world assets.

“As the Sui team internalizes more of the network’s perps initiatives, we believe Bluefin’s resources are best focused on opportunities that complement that direction,” the decentralized exchange announced in a Thursday X post.

The platform urged users to close open positions by Dec. 4 and said withdrawals will remain available for an undetermined period after trading ends.

Bluefin said it accounted for 95% of Sui’s all-time perpetual trading volume and had more than 2.5 million accounts.

Bluefin handled as much as $575 million in perpetual futures trades on Feb. 14, 2024. The single-day volume dropped to $516,253 on Friday, according to DefiLlama data.

Bluefin is exiting a Sui perpetual futures market already experiencing a downturn. The network’s monthly perps volume has fallen from a peak of $4.85 billion in December 2024 to $312 million so far in November, according to DefiLlama.

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