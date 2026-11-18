Bitcoin (BTC) steadied on Wednesday as US stock futures rose after Nvidia reported stronger-than-expected quarterly revenue.

Key points:

Bitcoin returned to its $64,000–$66,000 trading range after Nvidia reported $115.8 billion in third-quarter revenue and forecast $130 billion for the fourth quarter.

Nvidia shares rose about 3% in premarket trading on Wednesday, while South Korea’s KOSPI closed 2% higher at 5,067.

Glassnode identified $60,000 as the lower end of a range where a further Bitcoin price drop could trigger long liquidations.

Nvidia stock gains 3% premarket

Data from TradingView showed Bitcoin returning to the $64,000–$66,000 range it had traded in since Nov. 15.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Bitcoin briefly fell below the range on Tuesday ahead of Nvidia’s earnings release. Nvidia then reported third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion, above expectations of $108 billion, and forecast $130 billion for fourth quarter. Its shares rose about 3% to $160.60 in Wednesday’s premarket trading.

Nvidia futures one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

“Our momentum is real. NVIDIA is an exceptional technology leader, powered by the relentless innovation of our people,” interim CEO Colette Kress commented in a press release.

The momentum was reflected in broader equities performance, with Nasdaq 100 futures gaining 1%. South Korea’s tech-heavy KOSPI Composite closed 2% higher at 5,067 Wednesday, bouncing back above 5,000 after its lowest daily close since February.

KOSPI one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Meanwhile, Nvidia’s board rejected calls to reinstate former CEO Jensen Huang. On the earnings call, board chairman Harvey Jones said the directors had unanimously accepted Huang’s resignation.

“I’m good with Colette. She is clearly competent and strong. I feel that Nvidia is in a good spot and over time the right leadership will emerge,” Ross Gerber, cofounder, CEO and CIO at investment manager Gerber Kawasaki, wrote on X. Gerber compared Kress to Apple CEO Tim Cook and called it a “new chapter” for Nvidia.

Glassnode flags $60,000 level for Bitcoin

Optimism allowed Bitcoin to stay above 18-week lows of $62,000 seen Sunday. Analyzing Binance order-book composition, crypto research platform Glassnode emphasized the importance of the area around the $60,000 mark.

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“Within 5% of price, resting bids on Binance and Coinbase now outweigh asks about 2.3x. Since late August, bids have usually outweighed asks only slightly,” it wrote in the latest edition of The Week Onchain newsletter.

“The brightest band on the heatmap, near $60K, is the largest single bid level on Binance since August.”

Binance BTC spot order-book liquidity data. Source: Glassnode

Glassnode flagged $60,000 as the lower end of a range where falling prices could force traders out of long positions and accelerate the sell-off. It added that the majority of forced position closures had “already happened” on the initial move down.

Bitcoin futures liquidation heatmap. Source: Glassnode