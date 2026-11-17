Bitcoin saw selling pressure after Tuesday’s Wall Street open as stock markets stayed on edge ahead of Nvidia’s third-quarter earnings and forward guidance.

Key points:

Bitcoin (BTC) threatens its intraday range between $64,000 and $66,000 as risk assets wait for key earnings guidance from Nvidia.

The company’s former CEO Jensen Huang is due to testify before US Congress on Dec. 1 as analysis gives less than 20% odds of his reinstatement.

BTC price analysis says reclaiming a key bull-market support trend line at $67,977 is insufficient to confirm a market rebound.

Bitcoin, stocks face Nvidia headwinds ahead of earnings

Data from TradingView showed BTC/USD dipping to $63,269 on Bitstamp, down up to 2.5% on the day.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

US equities saw minor losses as the session began, with traders eyeing key data from Nvidia, along with cues as to how the company planned to handle the ongoing controversy surrounding its former CEO Jensen Huang.

Amid mounting pressure to reinstate Huang despite resistance from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, commentators saw little chance of Nvidia’s board reversing its decision to dismiss him.

On Tuesday, the board announced the creation of a National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee, dedicated to “oversight of the company’s national security policies, export control compliance and global trade risk management.”

“We are committed to working constructively with government and industry partners to help establish and advance a robust framework that uses every tool at our disposal to safeguard national security while supporting continued technological innovation,” board chairman Harvey Jones commented in a press release.

Huang will also appear to testify before Congress on Dec. 1. In its latest analysis, trading resource The Kobeissi Letter put the odds of Huang returning at less than 20% in light of the latest events.

“Any indication that the probability is higher would be strongly bullish for the stock,” it wrote on X.

Kobeissi queried whether Huang’s departure could justify the $750 billion loss in market cap Nvidia had suffered, with NVDA dipping to $150.35, down over 3% on the day. On Nov. 12, it hit $148.80, its lowest since late June.

Nvidia stock one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Market nerves extended beyond the US ahead of a key moment for the AI sector. South Korea’s tech-heavy KOSPI Composite Index finished Tuesday’s trading session 2.6% lower at 4,968 points — its lowest daily close since Feb. 2.

KOSPI one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

“The tape feels increasingly fragile as Nvidia’s AI premium continues to unwind and investors reassess the durability of the ecosystem built around its dominance,” CNBC quoted FedWatch Advisors founder Ben Emons as stating in a note.

CNBC and others referenced data from Bank of America’s latest monthly fund manager survey, which showed that investors slashed tech-stock exposure last month from 37% to 12% overweight tech — the largest single monthly reduction since June 2006.

Analyst: BTC price must avoid rebound “trap”

BTC price action sought to break down from its narrow range between $64,000 and $66,000, in place since Nov. 15, as traders awaited Nvidia signals.

Related: Bitcoin realized loss metric beats June high as open interest eyes 2-year low

In an X update on the day, Keith Alan, cofounder of crypto trading platform Material Indicators, stipulated that the market needed to fulfil several key conditions as part of a durable rebound.

BTC/USD, he argued, should reclaim its 200-week simple moving average (SMA) at $67,977, but that this alone was not “enough.” Lower time frames must also produce a series of higher swing lows and higher swing highs, with breakouts through local resistance accompanied by high buyer volume.

“Until then, a bounce has a higher probability of being a trap than a legit recovery effort,” Alan summarized.

Previously, Cointelegraph reported on the status of the 200-week SMA as a key level to defend as support as part of a bear-market recovery.

BTC/USD one-day chart with the 200-week SMA. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView