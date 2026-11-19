Open interest in Anthropic perpetual futures on Hyperliquid reached a record $186 million on Nov. 18. Source: Token Terminal
OI across Anthropic futures markets on Hyperliquid also reached a record $186 million on Wednesday. Of that, $86 million came from trade.xyz contracts, while Entropy.io accounted for about $100 million.
Still, Anthropic futures made up just 1% of Hyperliquid’s total trading volume and accounted for only 3% of the increase in non-crypto trading since September, the Block Scholes report found.
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Binance recorded about $741 million in Anthropic perpetual futures trading over 24 hours, compared with $195 million on OKX, according to DefiLlama. Entropy’s Anthropic market, which also runs on Hyperliquid, recorded about $80 million.
Those three exchanges recorded $214 million, $34 million and $110 million in OI, respectively. Across 15 Anthropic perpetual futures markets, OI came in at a combined $520.4 million as of 4:50 pm UTC.
Anthropic shares were trading at $98.49 as of 5:43 pm UTC on Thursday, down about 12% from their $111.50 opening price but still nearly 19% above the $83 IPO price.
Anthropic joins Saudi Aramco and SpaceX as one of just three companies to debut on public markets with a trillion-dollar valuation.
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