Anthropic perpetual futures on Hyperliquid were priced within 1% of the company’s Nasdaq opening share price Thursday, shortly before the stock began trading.

Anthropic shares opened at $111.50, up 34.3% from the company’s $83 initial public offering (IPO) price, according to several data dashboards. The opening price valued the Claude AI chatbot maker at around $2 trillion.

Just before trading began, Anthropic futures on Hyperliquid’s trade.xyz market were priced at $110.48, according to Senpi at around 4:44 pm UTC. That was just $1.02, or 0.91%, below the stock’s opening price.

The massive debut once again puts crypto’s growing pre-IPO futures market in the spotlight, especially as exchanges compete to attract traders who want to bet on major companies before their shares begin trading on Wall Street. SpaceX’s debut earlier this year also drew interest from crypto traders betting on its stock price through crypto futures.

Perpetual futures allow traders to bet on whether prices will rise or fall without owning the underlying shares, and unlike traditional futures they have no expiration date and can trade around the clock — including before a company goes public.

Anthropic trading accelerates on Hyperliquid

Trading on Hyperliquid was especially strong just before Anthropic shares opened, with the contract on trade.xyz recording $545.7 million in trading volume over 24 hours and $303.3 million in open interest (OI), according to Senpi data.

The contract was also trading at a 2.58% premium to its oracle price, the same data showed.

This interest had been growing for weeks, according to a Thursday report from crypto research firm Block Scholes, which found that daily trading volume for Anthropic futures on Hyperliquid averaged $75 million since Nov. 5, up from $7 million in September.

Traders also appeared to be betting on Anthropic’s stock rising, according to Token Terminal data, which showed that 5,567 traders held long positions in Anthropic futures on Hyperliquid on Wednesday, compared with 1,996 holding short positions.

Open interest in Anthropic perpetual futures on Hyperliquid reached a record $186 million on Nov. 18. Source: Token Terminal

OI across Anthropic futures markets on Hyperliquid also reached a record $186 million on Wednesday. Of that, $86 million came from trade.xyz contracts, while Entropy.io accounted for about $100 million.

Still, Anthropic futures made up just 1% of Hyperliquid’s total trading volume and accounted for only 3% of the increase in non-crypto trading since September, the Block Scholes report found.

Related: SpaceX tokenized IPO campaign draws $557M on Binance ahead of debut

Binance leads Anthropic futures volume

Binance recorded about $741 million in Anthropic perpetual futures trading over 24 hours, compared with $195 million on OKX, according to DefiLlama. Entropy’s Anthropic market, which also runs on Hyperliquid, recorded about $80 million.

Those three exchanges recorded $214 million, $34 million and $110 million in OI, respectively. Across 15 Anthropic perpetual futures markets, OI came in at a combined $520.4 million as of 4:50 pm UTC.

Anthropic shares were trading at $98.49 as of 5:43 pm UTC on Thursday, down about 12% from their $111.50 opening price but still nearly 19% above the $83 IPO price.

Anthropic joins Saudi Aramco and SpaceX as one of just three companies to debut on public markets with a trillion-dollar valuation.

Magazine: SpaceX’s debut: A win for crypto price discovery, a fail for tokenized access