Source: Cointelegraph
Klippsten estimated that quantum computers capable of threatening Bitcoin’s cryptography remain at least a decade away, potentially longer. He argued that the network could adopt quantum-resistant protections if the threat became credible, but said rushing to implement them now would introduce unnecessary complexity.
He warned that cryptocurrency companies cannot rely on hastily developed software when safeguarding customer assets. “You need to actually know what the hell you’re doing from a security standpoint,” he said.
Klippsten also suggested that some cryptocurrency startups and investors had used fears surrounding quantum computing to attract funding, characterizing much of the discussion as fear, uncertainty and doubt (“FUD”) rather than an imminent security concern.
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