In the same Token2049 panel, Binance co-CEO Richard Teng said he hoped the CLARITY Act would still become law, arguing that legislation could prevent regulatory backtracking and encourage institutions to enter the market. He described the possibility of reversing current progress as “the biggest fear” for the industry.
Meanwhile, Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson said legislation would provide greater certainty but cautioned that the industry should not rely on the CLARITY Act passing. She said the SEC and CFTC were already working to provide regulatory clarity, allowing innovation and institutional adoption to continue.
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