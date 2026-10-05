CFTC Chair Michael Selig on Monday.
Source: Fordham Law Blockchain Regulatory Symposium
The proposed rules would not extend to what the chair called “ordinary spot crypto exchanges” that are “generally regulated under state money transmission laws.” For companies offering spot trading on crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC), the CFTC would still have the authority to enforce anti-fraud and anti-manipulation regulations.
Selig’s proposed regulatory framework for crypto companies came a few weeks after lawmakers in the US Senate failed to approve passage of the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act, a bill that had been expected to give the CFTC more authority in overseeing and enforcing crypto regulations.
The Securities and Exchange Commission already announced its own version of a proposed “tailored securities offering regime” for crypto assets in August before the failed CLARITY vote, setting the expectation that both agencies would move forward with regulation without legislation codifying such rules from Congress.
Selig said that Trump promised to deliver a crypto asset regulatory market structure with or without legislation, and the regulators will help him deliver it using existing statutory authorities.
“The opponents to CLARITY may have not bargained for the seeming readiness of the executive branch to act in the absence of any constraint from the legislative branch,” said ProChain Capital’s David Tawil, in a post on Monday.
Friday was SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce’s last day at the agency, wrapping up eight years of service, just ahead of the 18-month extension for her second term. Her planned departure leaves just two commissioners leading the SEC and Selig heading the CFTC as its sole commissioner and chair.
A White House official told Cointelegraph last week that Trump intended to nominate commissioners to both agencies “in the near future.” As of Monday, the administration had not announced any replacements for Peirce or the other six commissioner seats.
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