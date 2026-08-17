The regulatory review could shape an emerging market that lets companies and investors trade and hedge the cost of increasingly scarce AI computing power.

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is preparing to solicit public comment on futures contracts tied to computing capacity, a critical resource for artificial intelligence development, as major exchanges move to launch products tied to the emerging asset class.

Bloomberg reported Monday that the regulator sent a request for comment to the White House Office of Management and Budget for review. The move could complicate the timeline for planned compute futures from CME Group and Intercontinental Exchange, whose products remain subject to regulatory approval.

Once the White House review is complete, the CFTC is expected to open a public comment period, typically lasting 30 or 60 days, according to Bloomberg. The review signals that regulators are still weighing questions around a market that would allow participants to trade and hedge the cost of computing power.

CME announced last week that it plans to launch two compute futures contracts on Oct. 5, pending regulatory approval, effectively turning AI computing capacity into a tradable commodity alongside oil and electricity. Market intelligence firm Silicon Data will provide the benchmarks used to price the contracts.

The products are being launched as artificial intelligence reshapes the economy and investment landscape, driving a historic buildout of data centers and computing infrastructure. Recent estimates from TD Lombard, Goldman Sachs and Bridgewater Associates put AI infrastructure spending at roughly 2% to 2.5% of US GDP this year.

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