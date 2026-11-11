Pro-crypto US Representative Tom Emmer has been elected House Republican minority whip, securing the party’s second-highest leadership position as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress in January.

Emmer beat Texas Representative August Pfluger in a 103-76 secret ballot vote, according to Politico. He previously served as House Republican majority whip and will remain the party’s No. 2 leader, this time under incoming Minority Leader Jim Jordan.

As minority whip, Emmer will be responsible for rallying Republican votes, coordinating the party’s legislative strategy and helping maintain unity on key bills.

Emmer has been a leading Republican voice on digital assets. In March 2025, he and Representative Ritchie Torres announced the bipartisan Congressional Crypto Caucus, aimed at mobilizing support for digital asset legislation, including stablecoin and market structure bills.

He is also an original cosponsor of the CLARITY Act and introduced the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act, which seeks to clarify that blockchain developers and infrastructure providers who do not control customer funds are not money transmitters under federal law.

“Tom has been one of the strongest advocates for digital assets in Congress, and he has led the fight against a government-controlled CBDC and stood up for American innovators,” GOP Senator Cynthia Lummis said on X.

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