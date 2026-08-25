DGAI nearly doubled in its first day of trading as DGrid expands its distributed AI inference network and rolls out hardware for its personal AI agent.

DGrid AI’s DGAI token nearly doubled in its first day of trading as the decentralized AI inference project rolled out its native token.

DGAI was trading around $0.73 on Tuesday, up nearly 93% over the previous 24 hours, with a market capitalization of about $110 million and trading volume topping $165 million, according to CoinGecko data.

Source: CoinGecko

The token launch comes as DGrid expands its decentralized AI network, which connects users and developers with distributed nodes that process AI inference requests and uses DGAI for payments, staking and node rewards.

DGrid’s litepaper says its network routes AI requests across models hosted by distributed nodes and uses a “Proof of Quality” mechanism to evaluate the results. Node operators stake DGAI and earn token rewards for providing computing resources, with penalties for poor performance or misconduct.

DGrid told Cointelegraph that it also sold more than 140 DClaw Boxes within a few hours at 1,580 USDT each, representing more than 221,000 USDT in sales.

DClaw Boxes are physical devices designed to run DGrid’s DClaw personal AI agent, connecting users to AI models through a decentralized network of independently operated nodes rather than a single centralized provider.

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