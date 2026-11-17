Former Robinhood software engineer Huaisong “Jerry” Xiang has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after using confidential information about upcoming crypto listings on the platform to trade perpetual futures on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid, earning $125,523 in illicit profits.

On Monday, the US Department of Justice said that Xiang entered the plea before US District Judge Colleen McMahon and agreed to forfeit $125,523. Xiang faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 25, 2027.

Prosecutors said the software engineer had access to nonpublic information about which tokens Robinhood Crypto planned to list and when. Between 2025 and 2026, he repeatedly bought perpetual futures tied to those tokens before the announcements were made public.

The plea follows September charges against Xiang and another former Robinhood engineer, Hefu Chai. Both were accused of exploiting internal listing information to trade on Hyperliquid, with prosecutors initially alleging that each made over $50,000.

The DOJ’s Monday announcement did not provide an update on Chai’s case.

In May, crypto analytics firm Kaiko flagged suspicious Hyperliquid trading ahead of Robinhood’s Jan. 15 listing of Lighter (LIT). One of the wallets identified in its investigation matches an address that prosecutors later linked to Chai, who allegedly used it to trade LIT perpetuals ahead of the listing.

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