Tokenized equity trading volumes by trading hours and exchange type. Source: IMF
However, the IMF said that tokenized equities were significantly less liquid and exhibited roughly 1.5 times the realized volatility of their traditional counterparts. It warned that as tokenized markets grow, greater interconnectedness and leverage could amplify traditional financial risks, including fire sales, liquidity runs and contagion.
The IMF called for clearer legal and regulatory frameworks, greater interoperability between tokenized and traditional financial systems, and safeguards to address emerging vulnerabilities as adoption expands. For now, however, the report noted that systemic risks currently remain limited because adoption is still relatively small.
This is not the first time the IMF has raised concerns about tokenization. In November 2025, it warned that automated trading and interconnected smart contracts could amplify market volatility and flash crashes.
In April, it cautioned that faster settlement could accelerate financial stress, while a July analysis highlighted systemic risks from fragmented platforms and insufficient regulatory coordination.
European regulators have raised similar concerns. Last month, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) warned that growing links between crypto and traditional finance, including through tokenized equities, could increase the risk of financial shocks spreading across markets.
“Tokenization may yet transform finance, but its future will be determined less by technological possibilities than by policies that ensure market depth, trust, and sound safeguards,” the IMF authors concluded in Thursday’s blog post.
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