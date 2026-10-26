Elon Musk warns that over 200 specialist AI cloud providers could fail or consolidate as lenders tighten up their purse strings.

Musk said Sunday on X that lenders had largely stopped providing financing to companies without substantial revenue streams outside AI data centers. He said SpaceX had secured $40 billion in debt financing for GPUs because of its investment-grade status and revenue from its Starlink satellite internet and rocket businesses.

“That means the 200+ neoclouds are going to see guppy-level death and consolidation. Some will make it through, but not many,” he said.

A neocloud is a specialist cloud company that rents out computing power for AI, usually through data centers packed with powerful GPUs.

Musk’s warning follows an October forecast from research firm Gartner that more than 80% of neocloud providers will cease operating independently by 2030, as the industry struggles to generate sufficient returns on massive AI infrastructure investments.

The warnings could also have implications for Bitcoin miners that have pivoted into AI infrastructure. For example, IREN has expanded into AI cloud services, renting computing power to customers, while Core Scientific provides data center hosting for neocloud customers such as CoreWeave.

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In its forecast, Gartner said AI providers are expected to spend nearly $1 trillion on infrastructure in 2026 and another $6 trillion between 2027 and 2030, but said there is insufficient revenue to deliver profitable returns on all those investments.

The pressure could be particularly acute for neoclouds, which must earn enough from AI computing services to sustain their operations. Larger cloud companies have more diversified revenue streams that could support AI investment for years, Gartner said.

Even strong market growth may not be enough. Gartner forecasts spending on AI-optimized infrastructure-as-a-service will rise from $66 billion in 2027 to $174 billion in 2030, but said most providers could struggle to recover their investment before the current generation of AI chips is replaced.

SpaceX sees sharp jump in AI revenue

Musk’s comments came days after SpaceX reported that its “Super Intelligence” business generated $7.6 billion in third-quarter revenue, up 830% from a year earlier and accounting for more than half of the company’s $14.6 billion in quarterly sales.

The company attributed the growth to new cloud services agreements, its acquisition of Cursor and increased adoption of its Grok AI model.

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