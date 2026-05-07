Core Scientific expands AI-linked colocation business 

Core Scientific’s six-month price chart. Source: Yahoo Finance
Despite the weaker mining results, Core Scientific’s shares have gained over the past six months. Yahoo Finance data shows CORZ closed at $24.63 on Wednesday, up about 19.6% over six months, before falling 7.43% to $22.80 in pre-market trading at the time of writing.
In a separate announcement, Core Scientific said it plans to scale its Muskogee, Oklahoma, campus to about 1.5 gigawatts of gross power, including roughly 1.0 gigawatt of leasable capacity. The expansion would be supported partly by its planned acquisition of Polaris DS.
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Core Scientific’s first-quarter growth came from high-density colocation rather than Bitcoin production, with the company’s mining revenue and Bitcoin output falling while its AI-linked hosting business generated most of its revenue.
The company said its colocation revenue rose to $77.5 million in the first quarter from $8.6 million a year earlier, driven by additional billable customer power capacity delivered during the quarter.
The company said it was billing for 243 megawatts of capacity as of March 31, representing about $350 million in average annualized colocation revenue.
The revenue shift follows a series of hosting agreements with CoreWeave. In June 2024, Core Scientific said it signed 12-year contracts to deliver about 200 megawatts of infrastructure to host CoreWeave’s high-performance computing operations.
The companies later expanded the relationship. In an SEC filing in February 2025, the companies said CoreWeave’s total contracted high-performance computing infrastructure with Core Scientific had increased to about 590 megawatts across six sites.
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