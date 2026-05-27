Bitcoin ETF outflow streak continues

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas also shared that the 29.2 million IBIT shares sold at $43.16 and was over 22 times larger than the second-largest IBIT sell order on Tuesday.
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US spot Bitcoin ETFs have now recorded eight straight trading days of net outflows, with a $333.6 million outflow on Tuesday, including a $192.4 million outflow from IBIT.
More than $2 billion has now flowed out from the ETFs since May 14, the last recorded net inflow across all the funds, a sign that institutional sentiment toward Bitcoin has weakened, with investors reducing exposure to Bitcoin ETFs at a rate faster than fresh capital flowing into the market.
Institutional market maker Jane Street reduced its Bitcoin ETF holdings by around 70% in the first quarter, while investment bank Goldman Sachs reduced its Bitcoin ETF position by 10%.
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