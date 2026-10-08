Video streaming platform Netflix released a trailer for its eight-episode series about the lead-up to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, centered on former CEO Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried and his colleague and girlfriend, Caroline Ellison, who headed the company’s sister arm, Alameda Research.

In a Thursday X post, Netflix showed footage from the upcoming series to be released on Nov. 19 “about the love scorned prodigies behind the FTX scandal.” The series, starring Anthony Boyle as Bankman-Fried and Julia Garner as Ellison, seemed to focus on the idea that “going all-in every time is the mathematically optimal strategy,” likely referring to the crypto exchange’s high-risk investments using user funds.

“Lying isn’t bad for a good cause,” said Garner as Ellison in the trailer. The line echoes Ellison’s testimony at Bankman-Fried’s 2023 criminal trial, when she said he believed rules against lying and stealing did not necessarily apply to effective altruism. The philosophy emphasizes doing the most good possible, including through “earning to give,” the practice of accumulating wealth to donate to charitable causes.

Bankman-Fried, Ellison and others tied to FTX and Alameda were indicted in December 2022 following the exchange’s collapse and bankruptcy. Ellison took a plea deal and testified against SBF, while Bankman-Fried chose to go to trial.

He was found guilty on seven felony counts related to fraud and sentenced to 25 years in prison. As of October, Bankman-Fried had pending motions requesting a presidential pardon from Donald Trump and having his conviction overturned by the US Supreme Court. Ellison was released from federal custody in January.

Related: US Senate unanimously adopts resolution opposing clemency for SBF