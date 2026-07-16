Source: Senate Press Gallery
Congress.gov had not yet reflected the latest floor action at the time of publication.
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Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio joined as a cosponsor on Tuesday, adding Republican support to the bipartisan measure.
Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison in March 2024 after being convicted of fraud and conspiracy charges linked to FTX’s collapse in 2022.
Speculation about a possible presidential pardon grew after Bankman-Fried applied for clemency from Trump in June 2026, with the request listed as pending in Department of Justice records.
Source: Polymarket
On Polymarket, traders currently assign less than a 1% chance that Trump will pardon Bankman-Fried by July 31. The market has attracted more than $734,000 in trading volume, indicating notable interest despite the low odds.
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