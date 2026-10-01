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Separate Binance Research data cited by Binance co-CEO Richard Teng put the tokenized equity market at $4.43 billion as of Sept. 15, up 390% in 2026 but equivalent to just 0.0029% of the $151.9 trillion global listed-equity market.
Binance Research projected tokenized equities could reach about $349 billion by 2030 under its base-case scenario. Teng said tokenization could change how investors access equity markets, but that the shift “won’t happen overnight.”
US regulators and exchanges have also taken steps to expand tokenized trading. On Sept. 17, the US Securities and Exchange Commission granted a temporary exemption allowing limited onchain trading of tokenized US-listed stocks.
The New York Stock Exchange and Blockchain.com also announced plans to offer tokenized US-listed stocks and ETFs through NYSE’s planned digital trading platform, subject to regulatory approval.
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