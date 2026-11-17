A US federal judge acquitted two brothers accused of extracting $25 million from Ethereum trading bots, ruling that prosecutors failed to prove they made material misrepresentations during the alleged exploit.

In a Monday ruling, Judge Jessica Clarke acquitted Anton and James Peraire-Bueno on wire fraud and related charges. Prosecutors alleged that the MIT-educated brothers exploited a flaw in maximal extractable value (MEV)-boost software in April 2023 to lure sandwich-trading bots into transactions they then disrupted, securing $25 million in about 12 seconds.

The judge said the transactions did not amount to false promises or constitute criminal fraud, and that the case was not about whether the brothers’ actions were ethical or potentially violated other laws.

Their first trial ended in a mistrial when jurors failed to reach a verdict in November 2025.

Coin Center executive director Peter Van Valkenburgh called the acquittal “excellent news,” saying prosecutors’ honest validator theory risked allowing the government to impose its own standards of conduct on Ethereum validators through wire fraud laws.

“Anyone participating in an open network would have to wonder whether prosecutors might later declare their behavior ‘dishonest’ and haul them into court,” Valkenburgh said.

The ruling also cited a 2025 decision involving Mango Markets trader Avraham Eisenberg, where a judge found insufficient evidence of false representations.

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