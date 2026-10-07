Hyperliquid co-founder and CEO Jeff Yan, speaking at Token2049 Singapore. Source: Cointelegraph
Hyperliquid’s main mission is creating more access to wealth creation opportunities and fostering more participation in the financial system, while revenue is only a byproduct, explained Yan, adding:
“We’re not really optimizing for revenue. That’s a byproduct of providing value to users.”
He said that Hyperliquid’s success is partly due to its perpetual futures contracts having no expiry dates, which reduces the number of decisions made by traders and prevents liquidity fragmentation.
Top 5 DeFi protocols by 30-day fees. Source: DefiLlama
Hyperliquid ranks as the third-largest revenue-generating protocol with $72 million generated during the past 30 days, according to DefiLlama.
Related: NYSE parent ICE pushes ‘level playing field’ for 24/7 onchain perps
Perpetual futures may become one of the dominant trading instruments in global finance due to their structural advantages, with Hyperliquid demonstrating how blockchain infrastructure could challenge traditional markets, said blockchain-focused asset manager Pantera in July.
Hyperliquid’s growth also drew attention from traditional finance participants, including the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), whose CEO, Jeffrey Sprecher, urged regulators to create a “level playing field” for launching 24/7 onchain perpetual futures contracts.
In March, the NYSE partnered with tokenization platform Securitize as part of a broader effort to develop blockchain-based stock trading infrastructure with 24/7 trading and settlement for Wall Street.
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