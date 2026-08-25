USD1 is the sixth-largest stablecoin, with a market capitalization of more than $4 billion, according to industry data.

World Liberty Financial has launched its USD1 stablecoin natively on the Canton Network, allowing institutions to use it to settle transactions involving tokenized real-world assets.

The stablecoin can be used as the cash leg for transactions including derivatives collateral, institutional lending, asset issuance and redemptions, according to a Tuesday announcement.

Native issuance allows USD1 to settle alongside tokenized assets in the same transaction while using Canton’s privacy and permissioning controls.

USD1 has a market capitalization of about $4.05 billion, making it the sixth-largest stablecoin, according to DeFiLlama data. The stablecoin is issued by BitGo Bank & Trust, which manages its reserves and processes mints and redemptions, according to World Liberty.

World Liberty Financial is a Trump family-backed crypto venture launched in 2024. USD1 debuted in March 2025 and is backed by reserves including short-term US Treasurys, government money market funds and dollar deposits, according to the company.

Canton, a public, permissionless blockchain designed for institutional finance, says it processes and issues more than $9 trillion in tokenized assets each month, with more than $350 billion in onchain US Treasurys moving across the network daily.

The integration follows another Canton expansion announced last week, when Digital Asset and former US House Speaker Paul Ryan’s American Idea Foundation unveiled plans to pilot a Canton-based system for distributing state-administered benefits across three US states beginning in 2027.

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