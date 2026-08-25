The Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative.me
Spot Ether ETFs also posted a sixth consecutive trading day of inflows on Monday, adding $115.6 million and bringing their six-session total to about $812.8 million. The funds remain at about $1.30 billion in net outflows year to date.
Spot XRP ETFs recorded $13.8 million in net inflows on Monday, bringing year-to-date inflows to nearly $400 million and cumulative net inflows since launch to $1.57 billion.
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