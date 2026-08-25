Bitcoin ETFs have drawn $2.26 billion over six trading days, while year-to-date net outflows have narrowed to about $2.57 billion.

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $337.6 million in net inflows on Monday, marking their sixth consecutive trading day of inflows totaling $2.26 billion.

The new inflows have cut the Bitcoin ETFs’ year-to-date net outflows to about $2.57 billion, according to SoSoValue data. Last week alone, the funds recorded $1.92 billion in net inflows, their strongest week since October 2025.

Cumulative net inflows since launch rose to $54 billion, with total net assets reaching $98.56 billion.

Bitcoin traded around $80,700 at the time of writing, up more than 20% over the past week, according to CoinGecko.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index has remained in “Greed” territory since Thursday after spending months in “Fear.” At the time of publication, the index stood at 74, its highest level since October 2025.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative.me

Spot Ether ETFs also posted a sixth consecutive trading day of inflows on Monday, adding $115.6 million and bringing their six-session total to about $812.8 million. The funds remain at about $1.30 billion in net outflows year to date.

Spot XRP ETFs recorded $13.8 million in net inflows on Monday, bringing year-to-date inflows to nearly $400 million and cumulative net inflows since launch to $1.57 billion.

Related: Bitcoin price hits $80K as 24-hour crypto short liquidations pass $220M