Ether (ETH) is currently displaying a technical pattern that follows a 2025 fractal, in which Ether gained 250%. The weekly timeframe chart shows Ether retesting an ascending trend line that has supported the price since 2022.

A bullish cross from the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator also confirmed the price bottom.

ETH/USD weekly chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Ether’s current price action is following a similar pattern, with the price again bouncing off the same structural support and a confirmed bullish MACD crossover.

“Similar structure. Similar dump. Similar consolidation,” analyst Max Crypto said in an X post on Tuesday, adding:

“What if $ETH repeats the Q2/Q3 2025 rally?”

If history repeats itself, ETH may rally by more than 250% toward $6,300. Further confirmation of a trend reversal now hinges on Ether “crossing the key $2,400 range,” fellow analyst Cryptorand said, adding:

“If it manages to consolidate over, it will trigger the bullish reversal.”

ETH/USD three-day chart. Source: X/Cryptorand

Ether’s apparent demand hits a 90-day high

Ether’s apparent demand turned positive after rising to its highest level since Dec. 31, 2025, as hopes for a deal between the US and Iran boosted investor sentiment.

Capriole Investment’s Ethereum Apparent Demand metric reveals that the demand for Ether has been positive since April 8, rising to a high of 24,111 ETH on April 14.

ETH apparent demand. Source: Capriole Investments.

The surge in Ether’s apparent demand could be attributed to rising US demand, as measured by the Coinbase premium index.

The ETH Coinbase premium index measures the price difference between the ETH/USD pair on Coinbase and Binance’s ETH/USD equivalent.

The chart below shows that the index has flipped positive, rising to 0.055, its highest level since October 2025.

“The index’s rise to 0.055 reflected a significant influx of institutional liquidity, ” CryptoQuant analyst Arab Chain said in a Quicktake analysis on Tuesday, adding:

“It typically signals increased demand from institutional investors, particularly in the US market.”

Ethereum Coinbase Premium Index. Source: CryptoQuant

Meanwhile, spot Ethereum ETFs have recorded net inflows for three consecutive days, totaling $160 million.

Spot Ethereum ETF flows chart. Source: SoSoValue

Global Ether exchange-traded products (ETPs) also recorded $196.5 million of inflows last week, reinforcing increased demand for ETH among institutional investors.