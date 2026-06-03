AI robotics company Figure posted several videos on X throughout May showcasing its robots performing basic tasks, including cleaning a room and sorting packages.

Modern artificial intelligence-powered robots are impressive in their capabilities, but are still years away from replacing humans as they can’t yet adapt to changing conditions, researchers say.

Last month, AI robotics company Figure showcased its humanoid robots performing basic tasks, such as cleaning a room, but a series of robots working for nine days straight sorting packages sparked conversation about how soon robots could replace jobs.

Oliver Obst, an associate professor of robotics at the Australia based University of New South Wales, told Cointelegraph that repetitive jobs such as physical work in structured environments are currently most at risk of being replaced by robots, while administrative and document-processing tasks could be replaced by AI.

There has been growing concern that AI and robots will replace people in jobs as technology advances. A report in May from workforce consulting firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas found that US companies have laid off an estimated 49,135 people in 2026 due to AI.

A group of Figure’s robots worked for nine days straight sorting packages. Source: Figure

However, Obst said that humanoid robots are unlikely to see a mass rollout soon because they don’t appear to be more efficient or less error-prone than current robotic manufacturing methods.

“Even in relatively structured settings, they still face problems with reliability, speed, safety, cost, and recovery from unexpected situations,” he said. “The harder the environment is to control, the harder the robotics problem becomes. Most human jobs involve more variation and more judgment than the package-sorting demonstration.”

“I would not say we are at the point of mass replacement by humanoid robots. We are much closer to the selective automation of some tasks. AI software is moving faster and is already affecting some forms of information work, but physical robots still have a much harder problem to solve.”

In another video in May, a human worker managed to sort more packages compared to a team of Figure’s robots, which swapped out when needing a recharge. Figure CEO Brett Adock said it would be the last time “a human will ever win.”

Source: Brett Adock

People still better than bots in some areas

Markus Levin, co-founder of decentralized data network XYO, said AI models and automation software can perform repetitive tasks with far greater consistency and endurance than humans; however, robots still require charging, maintenance and supervision.

A report in September from the International Federation of Robotics found that global demand for factory robots has doubled over the last decade, with warehouses and logistics among the fastest-growing areas of adoption.

“I believe broad human replacement is still likely years away,” Levin added, “Reliability, safety, regulation, infrastructure costs, and trust remain major barriers to full-scale deployment across society. The challenge is no longer simply making machines capable of acting but ensuring they can operate safely and reliably as they take on greater autonomy.”

Dr Francisco Cruz Naranjo, a senior lecturer at the University of New South Wales with a PhD in robotics, said the efficiency of robots compared to people depends heavily on the activity and the environment.

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“Robots are much better at repetitive tasks without the need for constant pauses, as showcased in the Figure livestream. However, in highly dynamic environments, robots still struggle to quickly adapt to changing conditions,” he said.

“Humans, in this case, are much better. This is precisely why robots at the moment are highly efficient in controlled environments, such as factories, but they have not yet succeeded widely in home settings.”

Naranjo said repetitive jobs performed in a less static setting are at risk of being replaced by robots, but it will depend on how quickly research advances and how quickly society adapts in areas like making spaces robot-friendly, which is likely years away.

Robots in society could be beneficial

Naranjo and Obst said that a mass rollout of robots in the workforce could be of some benefit, such as improving work-life balance, increasing the workforce in areas with shortages, and addressing dangerous environments that are too risky for humans.

“The social question is harder. If robots make dangerous work cheaper in human terms, that can be good. But it can also have unintended consequences. For example, keeping humans out of harm’s way in military operations may save lives, but it could also lower the perceived cost of conflict,” Obst said.

“Hypothetically, if we became very successful at automating almost all work, then society would need to rethink economies that are currently built around individual wages and employment.”

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