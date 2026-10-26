Anthropic announced that it had filed S-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering on Nasdaq, marking a significant step for artificial intelligence companies.

A Monday S-1 filing with the SEC suggested that Anthropic could be aiming for a mid-November IPO, listing its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ANT. The company disclosed more than $16 billion in revenue for the first half of 2026 and an $80 billion net loss over the same period.

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by many former executives of AI company OpenAI. Reports have suggested that the company could raise up to $100 billion for an IPO, giving it a $2 trillion valuation. OpenAI has already delayed its own IPO plans, with CEO Sam Altman reportedly saying in September that 2026 was an “ill-advised moment” to pursue a public offering.

The company behind the AI assistant Claude reported holding more than $112 billion in cash and cash equivalents, along with $19 billion in short-term investments, as of June 30.

Related: Anthropic warns ‘AI worms’ may autonomously spread across devices like a virus